LETTER: If UFOs are real, why cover it up?

(The Associated Press)

UFOs have been in the news again. A long history on this subject exists. Again, there is the talk of some kind of government cover-up occurring. Recently there were congressional hearings on this issue. I ask that if there are truly intelligent beings coming to our solar system and making their presence known to us, why cover it up? If they are so far advanced to enter our solar system, why not make this known to humanity and get to know them? We might be able to learn from them — especially how not to keep killing each other.

If all this is a cover-up, a government conspiracy and science fiction, then shame on us and our leaders.