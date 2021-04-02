LETTER: If voter ID is discriminatory …

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

President Joe Biden, Rep. Maxine Waters and Stacey Abrams all claim that requiring photo IDs to vote discriminates against minorities and suppresses the Black vote. So why aren’t they concerned that millions and millions of African Americans every day are being denied library cards, entrance to courthouses for jury duty, visits to doctors and not allowed to open a bank account or cash a check because they don’t have a photo ID?

It’s not right that juries have few African Americans, that passengers on planes are virtually all white and that minorities can’t read books for free. Systemic racism will never end until photo IDs are eliminated from more important tasks than just voting.