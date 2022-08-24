97°F
LETTER: If we can put a man on the moon …

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
August 23, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

NASA is reviewing landing sites on the moon for the ARTEMIS III mission. Obviously, the money and technology exist to return humans to the lunar surface.

Yet, although it’s been talked about, from the lack of action it appears the money or technology does not exist for the federal government to build a desalination plant on the Pacific Coast and construct a pipeline to carry water to the drought-stricken Western states. California could not object as its farmers depend on Colorado River water.

All the talks and meetings that are currently being held to apportion the scarce water properly do not solve the problem of where to get more water.

