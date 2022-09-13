82°F
LETTER: If we forgive student loans, where does it end?

Diana Michael Las Vegas
September 12, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the Whi ...
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. (Evan Vucci/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

In response to Mr. Parish’s letter on student loan forgiveness, I too had student debt, but I was smart enough to go to junior college first. I worked hard when I received my degree to pay it back, which was my obligation to do.

It took a while, as I had three children by then. But I didn’t splurge, didn’t buy a new car and didn’t eat out very often. It was hard, but I didn’t expect a break.

And I’ve had a wonderful career in business for myself all these years.

If we forgive student loans, where does it end? And guess what? I’m going to be paying again if the government pays those loans. Where else is that money coming from but from us? Buck up, babies, and pay your debts.

