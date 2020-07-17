LETTER: If we open the schools, how do kids get there?

Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Everyone is talking about getting the children back to school, and rightly so. Our children need the best education possible. But how do they get there? I do not hear anyone seriously talking about that.

Bus rides to school will be the next super-spreader events. Half busloads and alternating children in seats is a farce. Do you really expect kids to stay in their seats? It will also be well more than 100 degrees when school starts, and the Clark County School District’s solution will be to ride with some of the windows open.

If district officials are making a plan, they should be including bus drivers in it. Many of them are older citizens who will be exposing themselves to dying for the sake of opening our schools. There seems to be endless talk about how to keep teachers and administrative staff safe, but to this day I have not seen any mention about the most vulnerable school staff, the ones who support the effort.

Bus drivers deserve to be safe, too. If you are going to do this correctly, you need to find a better way to get the children to school.