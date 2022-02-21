62°F
LETTER: If we’re in a megadrought, why are we building more homes?

Russell Boyd Las Vegas
February 20, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Your Feb. 15 article on the “megadrought” stated the U.S. West is now “the driest in 1,200 years” and it is not expected to get better soon.

Our water allocation from the Colorado River this year has been cut by 7 billion gallons. With the average household in Southern Nevada using 82,000 gallons a year, we cannot afford to continue building at the present rate.

In our desert environment, water is a most precious resource — and we are running out of it. We have an aggressive water conservation policy but with a reduced allocation of water and hundreds — if not thousands — of new homes being built, we will reach a point where there is not enough water to go around.

