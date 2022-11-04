49°F
Letters

LETTER: If you actually read Question 1, you’ll vote against it

P.J. Sterle Henderson
November 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

In reference to the recent letter from Jeri Burton, president of the Nevada chapter of the National Organization for Women, who urged a “yes” vote on Question 1:

Question 1 has nothing to do with equal rights for women. It is about the rights of transgenders to determine who they are and what they are and how to address them. It goes far beyond equal rights and promotes the right of transgenders to play on any sports organization they choose, to influence our children and to sue those who do not address them in the manner they wish to be addressed. Do you really want to see transgender boys on girls’ sports teams and in their locker rooms?

Isn’t Ms. Burton supposed to be representing women’s rights? The last thing a woman should do is vote for Question 1. Please read it.

