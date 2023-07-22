LETTER: If you can’t afford to pay for parking on the Strip …

(Getty Images)

In response to Katie Cleaves’ Tuesday letter, “Parking free”:

The poor locals who cannot afford a parking fee on the Strip accuse the casinos of being greedy by charging a parking fee. May I suggest most people who go to casinos have a hidden greedy agenda themselves? Casinos are not charitable organizations. Casinos are in the business of squeezing every last penny out of willing customers. Casinos have to pay to maintain parking garages, too. Anyone having an issue with parking fees should not go to casinos or go only to casinos with free parking.

Those who cannot afford casino parking should absolutely not go to casinos at all. Who is greedy?