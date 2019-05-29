74°F
Letters

LETTER: If you don’t want Democrats to turn Nevada into California, vote for the GOP

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
May 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2019 - 9:29 pm

A recent letter writer suggested that moving to Utah is the solution to the problems of Democratic control in Nevada. I don’t agree. Nevadans should stay and fight back. Every Republican and registered Democrats who are fed up with those who would control every facet of our lives need to turn out and vote Republican. I hope there won’t be any illegals voting.

As for Californians moving to Nevada, we welcome you with open arms. But please leave your liberal leanings in California. Don’t turn your new state into the mess that is California.

