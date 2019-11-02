55°F
Letters

LETTER: If you like ‘Medicare for All,’ you’ll love the VA

Robb Miller Las Vegas
November 1, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Wednesday editorial on “Medicare for All” is prescient with respect to the fairy tale Democrats are selling Americans on the notion of health care and taxes. That said, you have to also consider this: Even if all the “gnomes and leprechauns” were able to make it all work, even if the “evil rich” could pay for it all, I implore your readers to ask a veteran how well government-run health care works.

The VA is a fine example of just how well the government runs a health care system. If you like the idea of your care, diagnoses and health management to be based on the cold measure of cost/benefit analysis, then Medicare for All is for you.

Consider this scenario: You and your doctor know something as simple as an MRI will assist your diagnosis — maybe even save your life. But your doc cannot order the test without the approval of some functionary who does not know you and rejects the MRI because your case doesn’t fit his cookie-cutter cost/benefit model. If that’s OK with you, then you want what the Dems are selling.

I say, just look at the VA. If you like what you see, then vote for Bernie Sanders. But ask veterans, and they will tell you to avoid the government health plan if your life depends on it.

Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
LETTER: What are the substitutes for God?
David Jaronik Pahrump

David Zamarin’s Tuesday letter reminds me of the atheist philosopher who said, “God is dead.” He then asked, “Now what will you replace God with?”

Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP
LETTER: Want fewer carbon emissions?
Susan Newton Henderson

Your Monday editorial, “The truth about electric vehicles and carbon emissions,” gives credence to the only logical solution to the carbon problem we face: nuclear power.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Donald Trump violates his oath of office
Steve Danning Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s conduct alone justifies not only his impeachment by the House, but his conviction by the Senate and his removal from the office.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Science and the existence of God
David Zamarin Henderson

Science explains a lot and is one of humankind’s greatest achievements, but so far the question of God’s existence remains outside its realm of understanding.