83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
June 21, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the ...
FILE - People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

I couldn’t agree more with Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column on Donald Trump. He writes that, “The irony is that the deep state desperately wants Trump to be the Republican nominee.” Of course they do: He is the only candidate Joe Biden can defeat. They correctly see that their unending attacks will only boost Trump’s popularity with his base.

This country cannot survive another Biden administration … or, worse, a Harris administration. He has done irreparable damage to our country, both internally and on the world stage. Mr. Trump was an excellent president who had this country on the right track. However, he burned his bridges when he left office. He cannot win in 2024. He won’t get votes from independents or disaffected Democrats, of which I am sure there are many.

The Republicans have a pool of excellent candidates who can defeat Mr. Biden. Trump supporters must be realistic. We must field a candidate who can win.

MOST READ
1
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
2
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
3
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
4
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
5
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

More stories
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: Democrats have nothing to do with soaring U.S. debt
LETTER: Democrats have nothing to do with soaring U.S. debt
VICTOR JOECKS: What DeSantis needs to do to defeat Trump
VICTOR JOECKS: What DeSantis needs to do to defeat Trump
VICTOR JOECKS: Why GOP presidential candidates are avoiding Nevada
VICTOR JOECKS: Why GOP presidential candidates are avoiding Nevada
LETTER: How did the media become so biased?
LETTER: How did the media become so biased?
LETTER: Donald Trump and double standards
LETTER: Donald Trump and double standards