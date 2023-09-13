LETTER: If you want to clean house at the school district, then…
Look at the problems caused by all sides.
Several people have weighed in on the problems with CCSD and the teachers/union. I am not taking sides, but I would like to point out a couple of things. One person gave a lengthy comment on the teachers deserving a raise. It ended with: “You get what you pay for.” Well, when we pay teachers, what do we pay for? How about a graduate that can pass eighth grade? Do we get that?
Another long comment suggested we “clean house.” I tend to agree, but they go on to say “remove the Superintendent (Jesus Jara) and the school board.” It takes more than one side to create a “fight,” so this will not solve the problem unless you really “clean house” and remove the unions, too.