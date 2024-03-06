58°F
Letters

LETTER: Ignorance is bliss

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
March 5, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
(Getty Images)

It’s become obvious that many people do not understand the student loan forgiveness program. As one Review-Journal letter writer recently put it, he paid off his student loan, so President Joe Biden should give him his money back. This is a misunderstanding of the program.

When your neighbor gets in trouble and can no longer handle his credit card debt, he may file for bankruptcy and have some of it forgiven by the bank. This does not mean you can run down to the bank and complain that, because you pay your credit card debt off each month, you should get your money back. It’s not how the program works.

