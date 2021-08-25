LETTER: Ignore the climate doomsday purveyors

It’s hard to imagine the despair and darkness of Jason G. Brent’s world. In his Aug. 18 letter to the editor, he refers to his belief that climate change efforts will fail unless “the human population is dramatically reduced and unless the economy of the planet contracts”. And again “global warming will continue until billions die.”

Mr. Brent must subscribe to the apocalyptic warnings of the writers at joboneforhumanity.org. Their position is that “much of humanity dies by mid-century if we do not reduce total global fossil fuel use by 75 percent by 2025. Worse yet, if we do not get close to the 2025 global fossil fuel reduction targets, we face total extinction beginning around 2070.”

Mr. Brent should take a deep breath and remember that none of the ridiculous end-of-the-world predictions have befallen humanity. Think Paul Ehrlich’s book “The Population Bomb” published in 1970 or Al Gore’s fantasy thriller “An Inconvenient Truth” of 2006.

The divine creator in Genesis 1:28 told Adam and Eve to “be fruitful and multiply”. He repeated it in Genesis 9:7. Because he has issued no revisions to that admonishment, I’ll go with that.