Letters

LETTER: Ignore the doomsayers

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
August 4, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In a July 22 letter, Jason Brent wrote that our civilization will collapse by 2200 because of our depletion of natural resources and overpopulation. However, an analysis of current statistics suggest a different result for the foreseeable future.

First of all, we have an inexhaustible supply of solar energy and hydrogen that can fuel us indefinitely. Our above-ground water isn’t going anywhere, and there is an equal amount below ground, which is extractible in significant quantities. With respect to our population, here in the United States, we have less than one-quarter the population of China, and we have more total land to spread it out in.

But that is strictly academic. Right now, the birth rate for women in both the United States and Europe is only 1.6. The only reason that populations here and in some European countries are increasing at all is because of immigration policy. The only continent that is having a problem with over-population is Asia. And governments there are in the process of drawing up plans to create a disincentive for any population increase.

Mr. Brent should cheer up. We are not on the Eve of Destruction. When you wake up tomorrow, welcome in Dawn of Correction.

