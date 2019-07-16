LETTER: Ignoring the rules for HOV lanes is easy

I have been using car-pool lanes for more than 30 years on a daily basis and have had a second occupant maybe twice in that time. I have never been issued a citation for this issue. I figure that if I do get ticketed for driving solo, the penalty costs divided by 30 years of using car-pool lanes reduces the fine to a petty toll.

I will continue to utilize the car-pool lanes, especially when driving solo. Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol have followed me, passed me and have led me through the car-pool lanes. They have even given me the dirty eye when they realized that I was alone.

Ever since the so-called 24-hour enforcement in Las Vegas, I have continued using the car-pool lanes. Seems as though only a few NHP troopers really care about doing their jobs. I can’t blame them with the beginner’s pay they get and the sad leadership they follow.