LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Scott Applewhite, File)

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position. She is anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and — worse — anti-American.

In a recent interview, she said, “Some people did something” on 9/11. Of course, she was downplaying the murder of 3,000 people in the Twin Tower terror attack. Naturally, she did not credit this horrific event to radical Muslims.

She further went on to say that, in America, Muslims are mistreated. Talk about hypocrisy. How many churches are there in Iraq, Iran or Saudi Arabia? None. In America, Muslims are free to attend their mosques. My, how terribly they are treated in the United States.