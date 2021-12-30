45°F
LETTER: Illegal immigrants break the law

Raymond D. Kolander Las Vegas
December 29, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
In response to Richard Hebert’s Monday letter “Heartless”: Individuals who cross our borders illegally are criminals, and if they decide to bring their children with them, they are responsible for what happens to them, plain and simple. Our borders must be protected and illegal immigration stopped.

Unfortunately, this is another area — along with other issues such as COVID, inflation, the economy, getting people back to work — that the Biden administration has failed to address.

Nothing short of a disaster. The worst president since Jimmy Carter.

