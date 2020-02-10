49°F
Letters

LETTER: Illegal immigration a burden on U.S. taxpayers

David Lyons Las Vegas
February 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Nice to see your Feb. 4 editorial addressing the effects of illegal immigration on the U.S. taxpayer. Legal immigration helped build this country into the great one it has become. Illegal immigration is tearing it apart.

Historically, people came here to become American and to contribute. Now they come looking for a free ride and to set up their country inside ours at our expense. I can’t imagine the impact in our Clark County schools that thousands of kids who can’t speak English have on the taxpayers and the ability of our kids to receive a decent education.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Nancy Pelosi and the ripped speech
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

This is the behavior others accuse the president of exhibiting. And she wasn’t impeached.

Tom Steyer (El Tiempo)
LETTER: The hypocrisy of Tom Steyer
Joseph Schillmoeller Las Vegas

Why doesn’t Mr. Steyer surrender every penny he made dealing in the fossil fuel industry.