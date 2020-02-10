LETTER: Illegal immigration a burden on U.S. taxpayers

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Nice to see your Feb. 4 editorial addressing the effects of illegal immigration on the U.S. taxpayer. Legal immigration helped build this country into the great one it has become. Illegal immigration is tearing it apart.

Historically, people came here to become American and to contribute. Now they come looking for a free ride and to set up their country inside ours at our expense. I can’t imagine the impact in our Clark County schools that thousands of kids who can’t speak English have on the taxpayers and the ability of our kids to receive a decent education.