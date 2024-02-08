48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Immigrants assault NYPD police officers

Michael G. Zadwydas Henderson
February 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

In response to the recent letter by James Geffert, who wrote in regard to the migrant crisis that he would want these “brave people to be his neighbors”: As two retired New York City police officers living in Nevada for the past 12 years, my wife and I are just curious if he is aware of the migrants assaulting two NYPD officers and then giving the middle finger to the cameras after being released without bail. Are these the illegal immigrants you want as your neighbor? I, like the majority of Americans, do not.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
4
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
5
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board throws away taxpayer money
Charles Wood Henderson

It is high time for some oversight of their spending. Once the money is spent, it is gone and then all anyone can do is complain or try to get some accountability.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
LETTERS: Good riddance to Jesus Jara
James McDonald Henderson

Student success is not within the top 10 priorities for Mr. Vellardita. Let’s let him go, too, so that our schools can restart and make improvements for our next generation.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: The dumbest politician
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Maybe Donald Trump isn’t as brilliant as he thinks he is.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @roo ...
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
Jason Washburn Las Vegas

The school board has no agenda to improve our under-performing schools, but it has a great plan to waste tax money.

LETTER: Another scam in Clark County probate court
Poppy Helgren Henderson

This appears to be another way to transfer the wealth of the older generation into the pockets of other people, rather that the rightful heirs. Just another scam.

More stories
For fans who don’t want to spend thousands, Super Bowl Experience next best thing
For fans who don’t want to spend thousands, Super Bowl Experience next best thing
Lil Dicky wants to ‘explore’ other ventures during ‘Dave’ hiatus— VIDEO
Lil Dicky wants to ‘explore’ other ventures during ‘Dave’ hiatus— VIDEO
Raiders receiver says new coach ‘allowed us to be ourselves’
Raiders receiver says new coach ‘allowed us to be ourselves’
Raiders players ‘just as upset’ as fans with Chiefs invasion — VIDEO
Raiders players ‘just as upset’ as fans with Chiefs invasion — VIDEO
‘All Kelce, all the time’: Bettors pound Chief’s Super Bowl TD props
‘All Kelce, all the time’: Bettors pound Chief’s Super Bowl TD props
Presidential primary attracts 16 percent of Nevada voters
Presidential primary attracts 16 percent of Nevada voters