LETTER: Immigrants assault NYPD police officers

In response to the recent letter by James Geffert, who wrote in regard to the migrant crisis that he would want these “brave people to be his neighbors”: As two retired New York City police officers living in Nevada for the past 12 years, my wife and I are just curious if he is aware of the migrants assaulting two NYPD officers and then giving the middle finger to the cameras after being released without bail. Are these the illegal immigrants you want as your neighbor? I, like the majority of Americans, do not.