LETTER: Immigration raids targeting more than criminals

As a life-long Republican, it saddens me to watch an assault on the agricultural workers by heavily armed and masked military police in combat gear chasing down terrorized children and their parents. These are people who are doing a job Americans are not prepared to do. They are working for minimum wages to support their families. They are not criminals, they are basically good people who would make productive citizens in this great country of ours.

If these workers were removed from the menial task they were performing, it would be detrimental to the industry in which they were employed. Please, President Donald Trump, direct your assault on those illegals who do not deserve to be here.