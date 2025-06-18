97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Immigration raids targeting more than criminals

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
More Stories
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: California pols fail to act to quell the violence
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Lowry gets it partially correct on Abrego Garcia
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: New Neon section is a winner
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump had no mandate for Los Angeles raids
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas
June 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

As a life-long Republican, it saddens me to watch an assault on the agricultural workers by heavily armed and masked military police in combat gear chasing down terrorized children and their parents. These are people who are doing a job Americans are not prepared to do. They are working for minimum wages to support their families. They are not criminals, they are basically good people who would make productive citizens in this great country of ours.

If these workers were removed from the menial task they were performing, it would be detrimental to the industry in which they were employed. Please, President Donald Trump, direct your assault on those illegals who do not deserve to be here.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: New Neon section is a winner
Michael X. Smith Las Vegas

Thank you so much for restoring the Neon entertainment section to its formal fullness.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump had no mandate for Los Angeles raids
Laurel Paul Kingman, Arizona

Trump thinks winning the election means doing whatever he wants. He and the GOP are purposely exacerbating this, like he always does.

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Policy-making as a blood sport
Phil Winter Henderson

Will the United States fall into a totalitarian government that exerts total control, or be a representative democracy that listens to the voices of “we, the people”?

MORE STORIES