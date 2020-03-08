62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Immigration searches near the border are perfectly reasonable

Tom Townsend Las Vegas
March 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Review Journal’s Feb. 27 editorial on “immigration overreach”: I would say that vessels being “within a reasonable distance from any external boundary” constitute sufficient probable cause for a search, rendering said government actions “reasonable” under the Fourth Amendment and consequently not a constitutional violation.

It is rather quite reasonable and an extremely minor inconvenience to anyone legally residing in the United State, especially when compared to the various detrimental consequences — criminally and monetarily — of failing to prevent those who would otherwise violate our laws and disrespect us, our land, and our country by entering and residing here illegally.

MOST READ
1
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
2
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
3
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
4
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
5
Governor doesn’t take questions during coronavirus address
Governor doesn’t take questions during coronavirus address
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Donald Trump and the economy
Bob Jack North Las Vegas

There are more jobs available than there are skilled people to fulfill them.