LETTER: Immigration searches near the border are perfectly reasonable

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In response to the Review Journal’s Feb. 27 editorial on “immigration overreach”: I would say that vessels being “within a reasonable distance from any external boundary” constitute sufficient probable cause for a search, rendering said government actions “reasonable” under the Fourth Amendment and consequently not a constitutional violation.

It is rather quite reasonable and an extremely minor inconvenience to anyone legally residing in the United State, especially when compared to the various detrimental consequences — criminally and monetarily — of failing to prevent those who would otherwise violate our laws and disrespect us, our land, and our country by entering and residing here illegally.