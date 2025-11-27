50°F
Letters

LETTER: Immigration, the old-fashioned — and legal — way

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
(Getty Images)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Diane Bell Las Vegas
November 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding the recent commentary by Victor David Hanson. His thoughts on Ellis Island immigration are a common sense, direct and the best commentary on immigration.

My grandparents came from Italy to the United States on a steamship, through to Ellis Island. It was not an easy passage. They wanted a better life, and they went through rigorous procedures to enter the United States, proving their health, their documented place of birth and, of greatest importance, what trade they knew to make a living here.

Mr. Hanson points out the difference in all the recent illegal entries into America by people who were hardly ever vetted. Millions crossed into America through gaps in the border. That senseless Biden-era politicians allowed this barrage of people to get all kinds of help, while American citizens are also in need of that help, is a travesty. Sanctuary cities give all of the undocumented shelter, food and transportation, while some American citizens — including our veterans — are living on the streets.

It is time that we realize that American cannot take care of everyone. It is time we take care of our own first. It is time we stop playing politics and get back to the basics.

Jack Oliver Las Vegas

I love the concept of road rage, where two or more drivers yell at each other, showing how dumb they are, usually while driving at a high speed.

Blank coins wait to be the last pennies pressed at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, Wednesday, No ...
David Tulanian Henderson

Some people say the penny is irrelevant — and maybe they’re right. But more to the point, the saying, “A penny for your thoughts,” will now need to be replaced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
Gabe Raad Las Vegas

Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.

