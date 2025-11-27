LETTER: Immigration, the old-fashioned — and legal — way

Regarding the recent commentary by Victor David Hanson. His thoughts on Ellis Island immigration are a common sense, direct and the best commentary on immigration.

My grandparents came from Italy to the United States on a steamship, through to Ellis Island. It was not an easy passage. They wanted a better life, and they went through rigorous procedures to enter the United States, proving their health, their documented place of birth and, of greatest importance, what trade they knew to make a living here.

Mr. Hanson points out the difference in all the recent illegal entries into America by people who were hardly ever vetted. Millions crossed into America through gaps in the border. That senseless Biden-era politicians allowed this barrage of people to get all kinds of help, while American citizens are also in need of that help, is a travesty. Sanctuary cities give all of the undocumented shelter, food and transportation, while some American citizens — including our veterans — are living on the streets.

It is time that we realize that American cannot take care of everyone. It is time we take care of our own first. It is time we stop playing politics and get back to the basics.