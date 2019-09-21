LETTER: Impeach Donald Trump now

Democrats must get angry about the GOP destroying America.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It is long overdue that Democrats start to show strength against the GOP destroying America. It should be on the headlines every day that the Democrats are pushing back.

The time for impeachment is now.

Donald Trump will win in 2020 if Democrats continue to look weak, and there will be no hope of ever winning the Senate. Nancy Pelosi is wrong. This passive, “let the courts handle it” attitude is wrong.

Why do you think Beto O’Rourke got such a response for dropping F-bombs and saying hell, yes, he’s coming for the AR-15s? Because it was a show of strength. Finally, a show of anger for what is happening to America.

Americans, vote for change. Not the status quo.