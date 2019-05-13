LETTER: Impeachment can’t come soon enough

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter stating that Attorney General William Barr is full of it.

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter stating that Attorney General William Barr is full of it in terms of what he has said about the findings of the Mueller report (Tuesday Review-Journal). The letter states there is overwhelming evidence in the report that supports the indictment of Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

And now, in light of Mr. Barr’s decision not to provide an unredacted copy of the Mueller report to Congress, it appears that the attorney general is just as guilty of obstruction of justice. This should be certain grounds for removing Mr. Barr from his position.

So the impeachment of both the president and his attorney general looms on the horizon. In my opinion, that horizon cannot get here soon enough.