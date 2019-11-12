61°F
Letters

LETTER: Impeachment safeguards make Democratic effort to remove Donald Trump futile

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
November 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Steve Danning’s Monday letter on impeachment is only half the story. The Founding Fathers knew the people’s house (the House Representatives) might be inclined to impeach using a majority vote as a political weapon to thwart an opposing party’s presidential tenure. A House vote is an indictment only, not a conviction.

The counterbalance, a deliberate design of the framers, was the Senate, tasked with the responsibility of convicting a sitting president with a two-thirds vote. Not likely with the current makeup of the Senate. In short, the House effort is an exercise in futility.

