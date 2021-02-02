LETTER: Impeachment trial necessary
Americans have a right to know the extent of then-President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6.
Robert Webb is entitled to his opinion (Thursday letter to the editor) on impeachment. The Senate trial, however, will bring to light the extent of then-President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6 (inciting his followers with lies so that they would try to overthrow our democracy).
The American people have a right to know the details. Each individual senator will have to live with his/her decision and will have to answer questions now and in the future.