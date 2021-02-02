LETTER: Impeachment trial necessary to shine a light on Trump’s involvement

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Robert Webb is entitled to his opinion (Thursday letter to the editor) on impeachment. The Senate trial, however, will bring to light the extent of then-President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6 (inciting his followers with lies so that they would try to overthrow our democracy).

The American people have a right to know the details. Each individual senator will have to live with his/her decision and will have to answer questions now and in the future.