52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Impeachment trial necessary to shine a light on Trump’s involvement

Helga Lott Las Vegas
February 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Robert Webb is entitled to his opinion (Thursday letter to the editor) on impeachment. The Senate trial, however, will bring to light the extent of then-President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6 (inciting his followers with lies so that they would try to overthrow our democracy).

The American people have a right to know the details. Each individual senator will have to live with his/her decision and will have to answer questions now and in the future.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
2
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
3
Celine’s son RC is all grown up in hip-hop release
Celine’s son RC is all grown up in hip-hop release
4
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
5
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What about the landlords Sisolak has shorted?
Kipp Altemara Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak contends Nevada was shorted on the vaccine disbursement. Well, I’m a landlord, and he personally shorted me $14,000

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
LETTER: The honeymoon is over
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

If Ms. Levasseur thinks President Joe Biden is going to get a pass in office, she better think again.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: House impeachment: Send in the clowns
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

A picture of House Democrats marching the impeachment case to the Senate brings to mind the lyrics of a ’70s song by Frank Sinatra.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)
LETTER: Vaccinating cops ahead of the elderly?
Bill Kelly Henderson

The story of Ron Warkmeister’s 85-year-old mother waiting for a vaccination (Jan. 24 letter) was heartbreaking and infuriating.

President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Joe Biden begins to put America last
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President Joe Biden and the Democrats have called for unity. Yet for the past four years they have impeded, marginalized and obstructed all aspects of former President Donald Trump’s agenda.