LETTER: Implausible deniability

In the annals of criminal behavior, there have been numerous claims of implausible deniability. There have been drug dealers who stated they didn’t know how those drugs got in their front pocket, mafioso who claimed they didn’t know how that body got in the trunk of their car and wife beaters who had no idea how their spouse got all those bruises and contusions. We currently have a president who claims he has no idea how classified documents came into his possession and were strewn around his personal residence and office. Where’s Inspector Clouseau when you need him?