LETTER: In defense of dogs in grocery stores

Recently you have featured letters from two people who must not like dogs complaining about pets in restaurants, grocery stores and other places. In all the years I have lived here and seen dogs inside stores or casinos, they have been clean, well-groomed, well-behaved and — most times — confined in a little stroller. Years ago, when I took one of my dogs on an airplane, he had to have a health certificate, current shots and be confined in order to sit with me on the airplane.

There are times in Las Vegas when leaving dogs in a vehicle is dangerous to their health, especially in the summer. Because we already have enough people who do not treat their dogs well, I would think people would be on the side of pets, especially if there is not any other problem. There have even been times when people have broken into vehicles and stolen someone’s loved pet.

It is much different to have a unruly animal in a store or casino. That would never be allowed. But I have seen many, many more unruly people and children than well-taken-care-of pets in any store or casino.