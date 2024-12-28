LETTER: In defense of Donald Trump

In response to Roy Berger’s Dec. 21 letter on Donald Trump:

Mr. Berger quotes what Donald Trump told his supporters on Jan. 6, stating they should “walk down to the Capital” and that “if you don’t fight like hell, you are not going to have a country anymore.” What I heard Mr. Trump say that day was for people to “peacefully and patriotically let your voices be heard.”

Mr. Berger also doesn’t note that Mr. Trump requested the National Guard the day before and was denied by Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Berger brings up Liz Cheney and her committee, stating Mr. Trump wants to put her in jail. Curious to know that records from that one-sided hearing were mysteriously destroyed and FBI informants were planted in the crowd.

He also states that Mr Trump exaggerated the truth more than any human being alive. I would much rather have an exaggerated truth than all of the proven lies from Joe Biden and his staff. We have a closed border. I won’t pardon my son, Hunter. Afghanistan withdrawal was a complete success. Jill Biden saying Joe would run circles around everyone and is mentally sharper than any of us.

Jan. 20 cannot come quick enough.