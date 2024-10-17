76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: In defense of John Lee

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Clark County School Board is a mess
The front cover of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump's "God Bl ...
LETTER: Trump’s objective is to fleece as many Americans as he can
LETTER: Trump panders with plan to end income taxes on Social Security benefits
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
October 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Surprise was my reaction to the Review-Journal’s endorsement of Stephen Horsford (Oct. 9), incumbent Nevada congressman in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Rep. Horsford will be a rubber stamp for liberal policies. He won’t be able to help himself — especially after being elevated to chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2023.

Rep. Horsford is ambitious, which is typically a good thing in business but opens one up to questionable practices when it comes to politics. Rep. Horsford has had such past dealings, including an expensive trip to the Bahamas which he paid back when disclosed.

His opponent, Republican John Lee, has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor. Now a Republican since changing party affiliation in 2021, Mr. Lee says he could no longer support the left-leaning Democratic party. That gives me pause, as his switch was only three years ago, but I will give him the benefit of the doubt.

What gives me more pause is a politically ambitious rising star in the Democratic Party who may be overwhelmed with the machinations of a bedeviling Washington, D.C. My vote goes to John Lee.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: The Donald Trump way
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: More of the same
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Kamala Harris is just Biden lite.

MORE STORIES