LETTER: In defense of John Lee

Surprise was my reaction to the Review-Journal’s endorsement of Stephen Horsford (Oct. 9), incumbent Nevada congressman in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Rep. Horsford will be a rubber stamp for liberal policies. He won’t be able to help himself — especially after being elevated to chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2023.

Rep. Horsford is ambitious, which is typically a good thing in business but opens one up to questionable practices when it comes to politics. Rep. Horsford has had such past dealings, including an expensive trip to the Bahamas which he paid back when disclosed.

His opponent, Republican John Lee, has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor. Now a Republican since changing party affiliation in 2021, Mr. Lee says he could no longer support the left-leaning Democratic party. That gives me pause, as his switch was only three years ago, but I will give him the benefit of the doubt.

What gives me more pause is a politically ambitious rising star in the Democratic Party who may be overwhelmed with the machinations of a bedeviling Washington, D.C. My vote goes to John Lee.