LETTER: In defense of Nevada’s public employees

Your March 30 front-page investigative story about public pensions is yellow journalism and had me seeing red. The story fails to recognize that every one of the examples cited reported worked long hours at hazardous underpaid unappreciated jobs.

Public employees sacrifice their health, family an emotional well-being. Throughout their careers, they are subjected to a double standard that apparently carries over to their retirement. Politicians and private-sector employees are free to become consultants or lobbyists without sensational slanted news stories. These politicians and private-sector employees are not accused of double dipping or using some loophole. They don’t have their incomes published.

The story zealously reports the retirement benefits, but neglects to report the hours worked year after year to obtain these benefits. Their retirement benefits are not a gift. They earned every penny of it.

The public benefits from these highly trained experienced retirees. They continue to serve the public with their level of expertise and dedication. These retirees should be lauded for their lifetime commitment to public service.