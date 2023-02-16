LETTER: In defense of Republicans

I can define what a woman is. I don’t believe in castrating minors.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to the Friday letter from Sherry Hobbs referring to the bulk of Republicans as uneducated, closed-minded sheep.

I am a college graduate and proud Republican. I can define what a woman is. I don’t believe in castrating minors (some without parental consent). I believe in closed borders and an America-first agenda. I am strongly opposed to sex-fueled drag shows for kindergartners. I don’t believe in emptying our prisons of violent repeat offenders.

I strongly oppose calling a pedophile a “minor attracted person.” Our First and Second amendments are our God-given rights. I love my gas stove and will not give it up. I encourage energy independence.

I agree with Ms. Hobbs that education opens minds. Yes, I am a proud member of the flock.