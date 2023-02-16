44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: In defense of Republicans

Jane Klein Henderson
February 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to the Friday letter from Sherry Hobbs referring to the bulk of Republicans as uneducated, closed-minded sheep.

I am a college graduate and proud Republican. I can define what a woman is. I don’t believe in castrating minors (some without parental consent). I believe in closed borders and an America-first agenda. I am strongly opposed to sex-fueled drag shows for kindergartners. I don’t believe in emptying our prisons of violent repeat offenders.

I strongly oppose calling a pedophile a “minor attracted person.” Our First and Second amendments are our God-given rights. I love my gas stove and will not give it up. I encourage energy independence.

I agree with Ms. Hobbs that education opens minds. Yes, I am a proud member of the flock.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
2
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
3
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
4
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
5
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Money and education
Robert Lafleur Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ Feb. 8 column on school spending reminded me of when I lived in New Hampshire 30-plus years ago.

More stories for you
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Classified document statute is poorly worded
LETTER: Classified document statute is poorly worded
LETTER: Media fuels the fire in Memphis
LETTER: Media fuels the fire in Memphis
LETTER: Latest moonlighting lawmaker lets the cat out of the bag
LETTER: Latest moonlighting lawmaker lets the cat out of the bag
LETTER: There are plenty of Democratic lies also
LETTER: There are plenty of Democratic lies also