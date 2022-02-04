42°F
Letters

LETTER: In defense of the president

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
February 3, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virtually every day the Review-Journal prints letters from readers and — often — a staff editorial that malign President Joe Biden for his handling of nearly everything. It doesn’t matter that the problems facing this country — COVID, inflation, immigration, supply chain issues, Russia, etc. — are largely relevant around the world.

Unlike the previous president, Mr. Biden is trying to do what is best for us, not what is best for himself. Mr. Biden is not perfect, but he’s a good and decent man. The previous occupant of the White House didn’t possess a single admirable human quality and if you supported Donald Trump, your opinion on Mr. Biden has no merit whatsoever.

