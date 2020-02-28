LETTER: In Donald Trump’s economy, people still struggle

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A retort to Wayne Allyn Root’s column, “A Trump Valentine’s Day Story”: I’m glad Mr. Root is doing so well. But the economy is not doing well for everyone. Many people have to work more than one job to make ends meet. Many people do not have health care — perhaps they make slightly too much to qualify for Medicaid or their employer does not offer a plan. Many people are at risk with pre-existing conditions.

Mr. Root states, “Trump has unleashed our inner happiness.” Tell that to people who live in poverty, the homeless and people who cannot afford mental health services or their prescriptions. Not everyone owns stocks. A large percentage of the population lives paycheck to paycheck.

People would feel good about their country again if we had a president who represented all people, not just himself. Mr. Root’s Valentine’s Day story does not represent the real America. It represents Trump’s America. We need a president who can bridge the divide before we are in a dictatorship. Ask the question: What kind of America do you want?