55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: In Donald Trump’s economy, people still struggle

Patricia Cram Las Vegas
February 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

A retort to Wayne Allyn Root’s column, “A Trump Valentine’s Day Story”: I’m glad Mr. Root is doing so well. But the economy is not doing well for everyone. Many people have to work more than one job to make ends meet. Many people do not have health care — perhaps they make slightly too much to qualify for Medicaid or their employer does not offer a plan. Many people are at risk with pre-existing conditions.

Mr. Root states, “Trump has unleashed our inner happiness.” Tell that to people who live in poverty, the homeless and people who cannot afford mental health services or their prescriptions. Not everyone owns stocks. A large percentage of the population lives paycheck to paycheck.

People would feel good about their country again if we had a president who represented all people, not just himself. Mr. Root’s Valentine’s Day story does not represent the real America. It represents Trump’s America. We need a president who can bridge the divide before we are in a dictatorship. Ask the question: What kind of America do you want?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Donald Trump, Russia canard is back in fashion
James Gates Las Vegas

The best way for Russia to torpedo Mr. Trump would be to blow a few token kisses his way and let the geniuses in the CIA and at The New York Times get wind of it.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: Rich man, poor man
Dale C. Wysocki Pahrump

You have to love the Democratic presidential candidates.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: Bungled impeachment threatens Democrats
Paul Gary Las Vegas

In my mind, Nancy Pelosi so poorly handled the impeachment that we now have a king who is unstoppable in his dismantling of the rule of law.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
LETTER: The endless presidential campaign
Roger Witcher Las Vegas

Our country spends too much time dealing with a presidential election every four years. It seems the campaigning never ends.

(AP Photo/Jose Goitia)
LETTER: Socialism makes an unfortunate comeback
Jack Corrick Boulder City

One wonders if the progressive (read: socialist) candidates and their avid supporters are familiar with the history of such governments since the beginning of the 20th century?