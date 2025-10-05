69°F
LETTER: In favor of internet content control

Sally Anscombe/Getty Images/TNS
October 4, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Your five-part editorial series on re-establishing civil discourse was excellent. However, limiting children’s use of electronic and social media will be a major challenge. World historians have ranked Gutenberg’s offset printing press as the greatest contribution to the progression of mankind. The internet is simply a progeny thereof. However it is both seductive and infectious. I believe it would be more effective to control its content rather than restrict its use.

We love free speech, but conversely we legally exclude libel and slander from its use. So, collaterally, we need to pass legislation that restricts the use of on-line communications that serve to aide and abet criminal activity against society, with both criminal and civil remedies. Once a few have been made examples of, then such rhetoric will begin to disappear from the “net,” as well as printed material.

Everything has a limit, and even Democrats should be able to realize that.

