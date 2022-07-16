LETTER: In praise of diversity at UNLV

But why doesn’t that include political affiliation among the faculty?

(Getty Images)

I recently read a Review-Journal article describing the diversity of the student body at UNLV.

In the United States, major political party affiliation is roughly equal between Democrats and Republicans. According to the Center for the Study of Popular Culture, the ratio of liberal to conservative professors at universities is roughly 17-to-1.

With the heavy importance placed on diversity, shouldn’t the political thought ratio within the university system better reflect the party preferences of Americans?

I suggest if universities are receiving federal funds, the schools be mandated to balance the ratio of liberal to conservative professors. If they won’t or can’t do that, universities should be on their own dime, rather than that of the American taxpayer.