LETTER: In praise of the local newspaper

I am a Democrat. Hence, I get frustrated at times with what I believe is the rightward lean of the Review-Journal. I have often felt that the political news favors the “other side” from where I stand. I “huff and puff” to myself about intending to cancel my subscription because of what I perceive to be an unbalanced coverage of candidates and, in particular, what they are quoted as saying or not saying.

Then I come to my senses and realize what I would lose in canceling my subscription. Whatever the slant of the newspaper, there is no better source to learn about what is going on in our community. Though I watch TV news, it is so very limited by comparison. Our newspaper gives us information and understanding on so much more — in breadth and depth. There is so much we would miss and not know if the Review-Journal were not part of our city.

Newspapers have suffered great losses in subscriptions over the past decade or two. More people turn to online sources for their so call “news,” which I find to be more commentary than news. We need real news, real information and informative presentations that only a local newspaper can provide.

I chide those who in anger or “righteous indignation” cancel subscriptions. Even more, I puzzle at those who do not subscribe at all. I trust a local newspaper far, far more than online stuff that may or may not be accurate — or let alone true.

We need our local paper. We need to know that real, identifiable reporters are out there seeking to report what is going on in Las Vegas. The Review-Journal has an editorial page, which I like and dislike. But it seems to me, that these other sources people turn to are little more than personal, often anonymous, editorials. Get your Review-Journal newspaper subscription and keep it.