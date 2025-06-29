LETTER: In pursuit of justice and fairness

As a long-time reader of the Review Journal, I’d like to thank the staff for their pursuit of justice and fairness on various issues that impact our community.

Recently, the “What Are They Hiding” team addressed the questionable proceedings of the Reba case (“Judges apply unusual secrecy to Reba the bulldog case,” Monday). If the court ultimately decides to seal the plea, it would indeed be extremely unusual. The court, however, would need to engage in a legal process to determine that the plea should be sealed, and that is a public process.

I’m heartened to see that the RJ is following this case, citing the First Amendment. We rely upon officials to do what is right – whether it involves humans or animals. We shouldn’t need to monitor their actions, but I’m glad we have a trusted watchdog that is doing precisely that and holding them accountable in the public eye.