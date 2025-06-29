94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: In pursuit of justice and fairness

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
LETTER: Long overdue
Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Donald Trump, immigrants and crime
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t bash The Associated Press
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
June 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

As a long-time reader of the Review Journal, I’d like to thank the staff for their pursuit of justice and fairness on various issues that impact our community.

Recently, the “What Are They Hiding” team addressed the questionable proceedings of the Reba case (“Judges apply unusual secrecy to Reba the bulldog case,” Monday). If the court ultimately decides to seal the plea, it would indeed be extremely unusual. The court, however, would need to engage in a legal process to determine that the plea should be sealed, and that is a public process.

I’m heartened to see that the RJ is following this case, citing the First Amendment. We rely upon officials to do what is right – whether it involves humans or animals. We shouldn’t need to monitor their actions, but I’m glad we have a trusted watchdog that is doing precisely that and holding them accountable in the public eye.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Long overdue
Stuart J. Ghertner Henderson

UMC finally gets mental health facility.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
David Tulanian Henderson

Trukmp surprised the media, the mullahs and the majority of American progressives by his decisive strike on Saturday.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's c ...
LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump cannot “end” Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retains the scientific knowledge and technical expertise. At best, he can slow it down, maybe by a year, through bombing.

MORE STORIES