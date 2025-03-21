57°F
Letters

LETTER: In Putin’s pocket?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
March 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

A Saturday letter to the Review-Journal (“Trump closet”) claims that President Donald Trump and his staff are “in love with a former senior KGB officer.” Really?

Which president resisted and disrupted Russian activities in Syria? Sold offensive weapons first to Ukraine? Warned Germany not to become reliant upon Russian natural gas via Nordstream 2? Urged NATO members to meet their obligations for military expenditures? Did not mock Mitt Romney for saying in 2012 that Russia was a potential adversary and threat to the United States? And perhaps most telling, which of the past three presidents did not have to deal with a Russin invasion of Ukraine?

