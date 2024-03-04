LETTER: In search of intellectual curiosity

(The Associated Press)

In his Feb. 26 letter to the editor, RJ Liepins quotes comedian Steven Wright and writes, “If we evolved from monkeys and apes, why are there still monkeys and apes?”

It’s understandable that if you believe in creation, you aren’t going to spend much or any time trying to understand evolution. Humans didn’t evolve from today’s monkeys and apes. They evolved from the same ancestors. Hence humans share more than 90 percent of their DNA with today’s monkeys and apes.

And yes, scientists can indeed explain which came first, the chicken or the egg. Getting an answer requires a little intellectual curiosity.