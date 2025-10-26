LETTER: In search of the old Vegas

After reading David Noll’s opinion piece in the Oct. 19 Review-Journal (“Vegas needs the next big gamble”), I feel compelled to respond. Every word he wrote is spot on.

The old Vegas was warm and welcoming. Win a jackpot, have your picture taken. Win a jackpot, have a comped meal. When you’re a whale, none of this means anything. When you can buy the world, what’s special? When you’re an average player, it means everything.

I used to be thrilled just walking into The Mirage with its tropical setting. The present Vegas is cold and calculating. Bring back the magic.