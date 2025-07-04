LETTER: In search of the truth-based middle

The recent letters “The truth,” “Media bias” and “AP fan” have been spot on. We appreciate you publishing these diverse perspectives on the media, from those on the liberal left to those on the conservative right. What we seek as the public is the truth-based middle.

Newspapers such as the Review-Journal, broadcast outlets such as public broadcasting and organization such as The Associated Press are our last great hope for unbiased news that offer both liberal and conservative perspectives.

I am so thankful we have great professional journalists who are open to and yet challenge all perspectives with fact-based journalism. I agree with the Saturday letter from Rich and Barb Ruppert that PBS “NewsHour” is the most professional and unbiased TV news source available. Let’s all keep an open mind and focus on truth-based, factual journalism. Our survival depends on it.