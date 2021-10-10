LETTER: In search of “Tree Equity”

In the President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better proposal there is $3 billion earmarked for “Tree Equity” programs. I know we’re a divided country, but that sounds like there’s also a problem within the tree community. Is there something going on between the coniferous and deciduous trees that we don’t know about? If so, who is the oppressor and who is the victim? All trees have value, and they should be able to put aside their differences for the benefit of all flora.