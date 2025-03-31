LETTER: In support of DOGE and cost cutting

I am a Republican. I believe in small government and personal initiative. I applaud President Donald Trump in his efforts to reduce the size of government and its intrusion into our everyday lives. Our national debt is $36 trillion and growing. We are reaching the stage where we’ll have to consider who or which countries are going to lend to us and carry our promissory notes. What independence are we sacrificing in our march to insolvency? Who is keeping score here?

What has Mr. Trump achieved so far in his departmental agency and personnel cuts? How much bite has been taken out of our $36 trillion? What’s the dollar tally so far in our march to stop insolvency? What is the plan? A little clarity may help Mr. Trump retain the confidence of the American people and other nations.