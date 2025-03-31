69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: In support of DOGE and cost cutting

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruen ...
LETTER: Unhinged Democrats and Elon Musk
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on ...
LETTER: To tree or not to tree
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford shouldn’t complain about eliminating the Department of Education
Ian Gecker Las Vegas
March 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I am a Republican. I believe in small government and personal initiative. I applaud President Donald Trump in his efforts to reduce the size of government and its intrusion into our everyday lives. Our national debt is $36 trillion and growing. We are reaching the stage where we’ll have to consider who or which countries are going to lend to us and carry our promissory notes. What independence are we sacrificing in our march to insolvency? Who is keeping score here?

What has Mr. Trump achieved so far in his departmental agency and personnel cuts? How much bite has been taken out of our $36 trillion? What’s the dollar tally so far in our march to stop insolvency? What is the plan? A little clarity may help Mr. Trump retain the confidence of the American people and other nations.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Bernie Sanders and AOC were recently in Las Vegas on their More Free Stuff Tour, calling for free health care and free college.

MORE STORIES