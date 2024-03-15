LETTER: In the presidential election, nobody to vote for

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This summer will bring my 80th birthday and November another presidential election. I was hoping, as I have done for the past five or six presidential elections, to be able to vote for a candidate, rather than just try to pick the lesser of two evils. Once again, my vote will go to a third-party candidate.

We can hope only that this turn of events will not discourage a lot of citizens from voting. There are so many other things on the ballot that do affect our lives. Have U.S. politics become so contemptuous (and expensive) that many good potential candidates give up the idea of running for our higher office? How is this happening in our great country?