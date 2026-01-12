LETTER: In the streets, for and against Maduro

We all know the world seems upside down at this time in history and not a lot seems to make sense. But can someone please explain to me why, with the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the people in Venezuela are celebrating and dancing in the streets while the people in America are protesting and demanding his release? I doubt if many of the people protesting in this country are even from Venezuela, so why would they be protesting? I will venture a guess, though, and say these are the same people who attended the “No Kings” rallies that were held recently in many cities. No kings, but dictators are fine.