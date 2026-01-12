40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: In the streets, for and against Maduro

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López waves as he leaves the vice president&# ...
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López waves as he leaves the vice president's office, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
More Stories
Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
LETTER: It’s all about the oil
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, left. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: On Maduro and Putin
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: What are they hiding?
Tim Hicks Las Vegas
January 11, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

We all know the world seems upside down at this time in history and not a lot seems to make sense. But can someone please explain to me why, with the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the people in Venezuela are celebrating and dancing in the streets while the people in America are protesting and demanding his release? I doubt if many of the people protesting in this country are even from Venezuela, so why would they be protesting? I will venture a guess, though, and say these are the same people who attended the “No Kings” rallies that were held recently in many cities. No kings, but dictators are fine.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
LETTER: It’s all about the oil
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Trump is against “regime change” — until he isn’t.

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, left. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: On Maduro and Putin
Fred Bilello Laughlin

Does the United States have leverage?

MORE STORIES