LETTER: Inapt hyperbole

Vivian Claeson Las Vegas
January 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/John Minchillo
AP Photo/John Minchillo

No matter your political affiliation, it should be clear that comparing Jan. 6, 2021, to Pearl Harbor Day or 9/11 is just disgusting.

