LETTER: Inclusionary naming

The Associated Press and others are very upset with President Donald Trump’s decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of “America.” There are three countries in North “America” — Canada, the United States and Mexico — along with seven countries in Central “America” and 12 countries in South “America.” While we commonly refer to ourselves as the United States of America, the name America or the Americas also connotes a geographical location, namely the Western Hemisphere. President Trump is simply renaming the gulf with an identifiable name that multiple countries can relate to and appreciate by removing a name that’s exclusionary. Who knew that President Trump was so welcoming and inclusive.